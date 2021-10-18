Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,982. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $240.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,174 shares of company stock worth $96,940,483. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

