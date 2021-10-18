Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 75,350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,350 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

CVX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

