Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after buying an additional 549,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.77. 978,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,326,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

