Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $900.00. 7,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,944. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $895.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

