Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,407 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 129,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 90,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

