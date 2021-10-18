WELL (WELL) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, WELL has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $104,246.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00199805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00089629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

