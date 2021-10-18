Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UBS Group (UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2021 – UBS Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2021 – UBS Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – UBS Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have outperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past three months. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients better. Its efforts to expand operations by entering into partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position keep us encouraged. Cost discipline efforts will support the company's financials. However, appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies poses a headwind. Net interest income (NII) remains under pressure due to low the interest-rate environment in the domestic economy. Further, fundamental changes in the laws and regulations affecting financial institutions can have an adverse impact on its business. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities are also concerning for the company.”

9/29/2021 – UBS Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,051. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get UBS Group AG alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.