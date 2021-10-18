Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $239.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock worth $2,119,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

