Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,606. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $109.56 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

