Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,452. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

