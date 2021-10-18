Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. 1,682,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

