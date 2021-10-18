Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 30.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 257,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,961. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

