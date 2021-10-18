Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.55. The stock had a trading volume of 322,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $500.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

