Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.25. 63,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

