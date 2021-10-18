Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

SNX opened at $105.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $1,560,928 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

