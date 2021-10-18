Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 110.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Herc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $178.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $185.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

