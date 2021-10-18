Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NYSE EHC opened at $67.62 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.64.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

