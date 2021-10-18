Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 4,600 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

