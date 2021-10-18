Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 61.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

MNR opened at $19.15 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

