Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE CIM opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

