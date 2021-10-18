Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 34,800 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGRE opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

