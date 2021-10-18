Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIOT stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

