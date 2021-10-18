Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $793.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

