VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,841,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,102,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $213.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,228 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

