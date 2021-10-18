Verasity Price Reaches $0.0547 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $244.50 million and approximately $50.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

