Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

