Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,779 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $220,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

