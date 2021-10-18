University of Notre Dame DU Lac Trims Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 89.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,808 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises approximately 4.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $20,089,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

TRUP traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

