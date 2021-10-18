United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

