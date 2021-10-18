United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.5% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $259,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 37,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.21 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

