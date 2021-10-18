United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $366,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.38. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

