United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $749.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

