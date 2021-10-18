Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,424 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts makes up approximately 1.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Full House Resorts worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.61. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

