Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $76.58. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

