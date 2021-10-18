UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 62,038 shares.The stock last traded at $215.00 and had previously closed at $211.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

