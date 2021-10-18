unFederalReserve Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One unFederalReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. unFederalReserve has a total market cap of $69.46 million and $3.77 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00198145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00089824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (CRYPTO:eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 378,153,580 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

