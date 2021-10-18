TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $327,128.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,166,971,737 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

