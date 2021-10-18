TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $567.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22. TTEC has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.