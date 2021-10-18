TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 515,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. 66,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,049. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 15.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.