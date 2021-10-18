TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 515,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. 66,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,049. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
