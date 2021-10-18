TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to announce $22.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $86.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.02 million to $87.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $100.54 million to $105.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.81. 431,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

