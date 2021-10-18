Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 331,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

