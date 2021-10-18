TotemFi Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $10,431.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,920,688.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

