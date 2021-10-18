Toroso Investments LLC Takes $332,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

