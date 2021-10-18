Toroso Investments LLC Sells 23,877 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.59 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $121.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.