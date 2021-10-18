Toroso Investments LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,770,000.

ILF opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

