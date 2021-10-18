Toroso Investments LLC Invests $350,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

CPRT stock opened at $144.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

