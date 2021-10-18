Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $690.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.69. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $264.60 and a 12-month high of $695.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

