Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,969,000 after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after acquiring an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

