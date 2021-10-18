Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 69,770 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,770 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 242,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.28. 122,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

