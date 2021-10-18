The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.15 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15, RTT News reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.07. 6,446,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.27. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.62.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

